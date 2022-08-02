Is Immunocore (IMCR) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1189 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IMCR's full-year earnings has moved 32.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, IMCR has moved about 30.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 15.7% on average. This means that Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ). The stock has returned 18.6% year-to-date.

For Jazz Pharmaceuticals, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 558 individual stocks and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 22% so far this year, so IMCR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Jazz Pharmaceuticals falls under the Medical - Drugs industry. Currently, this industry has 223 stocks and is ranked #83. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -21.1%.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR and Jazz Pharmaceuticals. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

