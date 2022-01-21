Is Immunic (IMUX) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Immunic (IMUX) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Immunic is one of 1160 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Immunic is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IMUX's full-year earnings has moved 6.1% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, IMUX has returned 9.2% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 15.2%. This means that Immunic is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Owens & Minor (OMI) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 4.9%.

For Owens & Minor, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Immunic belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 538 individual stocks and currently sits at #151 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 31.9% so far this year, so IMUX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Owens & Minor falls under the Medical - Products industry. Currently, this industry has 91 stocks and is ranked #187. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -9.5%.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Immunic and Owens & Minor as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.