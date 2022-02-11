Is ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is ImmuCell's Net Debt?

As you can see below, ImmuCell had US$9.33m of debt, at September 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$10.5m in cash, so it actually has US$1.16m net cash.

NasdaqCM:ICCC Debt to Equity History February 11th 2022

How Healthy Is ImmuCell's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that ImmuCell had liabilities of US$2.17m due within a year, and liabilities of US$9.60m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$10.5m as well as receivables valued at US$2.44m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$1.16m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This state of affairs indicates that ImmuCell's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So it's very unlikely that the US$65.5m company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Succinctly put, ImmuCell boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is ImmuCell's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

In the last year ImmuCell wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 15%, to US$18m. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

So How Risky Is ImmuCell?

Although ImmuCell had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last twelve months, it made a statutory profit of US$36k. So when you consider it has net cash, along with the statutory profit, the stock probably isn't as risky as it might seem, at least in the short term. With mediocre revenue growth in the last year, we're don't find the investment opportunity particularly compelling. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with ImmuCell .

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

