Is IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Using Debt Sensibly?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is IMAX's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2020 IMAX had US$305.7m of debt, an increase on US$18.2m, over one year. However, it does have US$317.4m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$11.7m.

How Healthy Is IMAX's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:IMAX Debt to Equity History April 21st 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that IMAX had liabilities of US$69.1m due within a year, and liabilities of US$463.9m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$317.4m in cash and US$166.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$48.8m.

Since publicly traded IMAX shares are worth a total of US$1.29b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, IMAX boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine IMAX's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year IMAX had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 65%, to US$137m. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

So How Risky Is IMAX?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And the fact is that over the last twelve months IMAX lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$32m of cash and made a loss of US$144m. Given it only has net cash of US$11.7m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Overall, we'd say the stock is a bit risky, and we're usually very cautious until we see positive free cash flow. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example IMAX has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

