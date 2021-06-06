Is Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Illumina Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at April 2021 Illumina had debt of US$2.16b, up from US$1.15b in one year. But it also has US$4.63b in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$2.47b net cash.

How Strong Is Illumina's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:ILMN Debt to Equity History June 6th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Illumina had liabilities of US$1.27b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$2.57b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$4.63b as well as receivables valued at US$517.0m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$1.31b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Illumina has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Illumina boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

It is just as well that Illumina's load is not too heavy, because its EBIT was down 49% over the last year. Falling earnings (if the trend continues) could eventually make even modest debt quite risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Illumina's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Illumina has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Illumina actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Illumina has US$2.47b in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. The cherry on top was that in converted 105% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$890m. So we don't have any problem with Illumina's use of debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Illumina .

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

