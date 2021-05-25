Is Illumina (ILMN) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Illumina (ILMN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Illumina is one of 1016 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ILMN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ILMN's full-year earnings has moved 12.36% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ILMN has moved about 8.11% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 0.05%. This means that Illumina is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, ILMN belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 466 individual stocks and currently sits at #202 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 4.57% so far this year, so ILMN is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on ILMN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.