Is IHS Markit (INFO) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Business Services space have likely heard of IHS Markit (INFO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

IHS Markit is one of 191 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. INFO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for INFO's full-year earnings has moved 0.30% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that INFO has returned about 51.97% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 31.88%. This shows that IHS Markit is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, INFO is a member of the Business - Information Services industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #18 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 44.12% this year, meaning that INFO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

INFO will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

