Is IHIFX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

On the lookout for a High Yield - Bonds fund? Starting with Ivy High Income N (IHIFX) should not be a possibility at this time. IHIFX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 5 (Strong Sell), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

IHIFX is classified in the High Yield - Bonds segment by Zacks, an area full of investment possibilities. High Yield - Bonds funds come in below investment grade, and are referred to as " junk " bonds for this reason. Compared to their investment grade peers, these funds are at a higher default risk, but typically pay out higher yields while posing similar interest rate risks.

History of Fund/Manager

Ivy Funds is responsible for IHIFX, and the company is based out of Boca Raton, FL. Ivy High Income N debuted in July of 2014. Since then, IHIFX has accumulated assets of about $81 million, according to the most recently available information. The fund's current manager, Chad A. Gunther, has been in charge of the fund since July of 2014.

Performance

Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. IHIFX has a 5-year annualized total return of 5.48% and it sits in the bottom third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3-year annualized total return of 5.46%, which places it in the bottom third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. IHIFX's standard deviation over the past three years is 4.31% compared to the category average of 8.68%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 5.65% compared to the category average of 9.06%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

This fund has a beta of 0.19, meaning that it is less volatile than a broad market index of fixed income securities. Taking this into account, IHIFX has a positive alpha of 4.54, which measures performance on a risk-adjusted basis.

Expenses

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, IHIFX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.58% compared to the category average of 1.02%. Looking at the fund from a cost perspective, IHIFX is actually cheaper than its peers.

While the minimum initial investment for the product is $0, investors should also note that there is no minimum for each subsequent investment.

Bottom Line

Overall, Ivy High Income N ( IHIFX ) has a low Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively weak performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, Ivy High Income N ( IHIFX ) looks like a somewhat weak choice for investors right now.

