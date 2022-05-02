Is IHI CORP (IHICY) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. IHI CORP (IHICY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

IHI CORP is one of 229 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. IHI CORP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IHICY's full-year earnings has moved 9.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, IHICY has returned 16.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of -14.1% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, IHI CORP is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Mitsui & Co. (MITSY). The stock has returned 2.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Mitsui & Co.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 24.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, IHI CORP belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, which includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #155 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 19.2% so far this year, meaning that IHICY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Mitsui & Co. falls under the Metal Products - Distribution industry. Currently, this industry has 6 stocks and is ranked #16. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +9.9%.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on IHI CORP and Mitsui & Co. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

