Is IHI CORP (IHICY) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. IHI CORP (IHICY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

IHI CORP is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 229 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. IHI CORP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IHICY's full-year earnings has moved 6.4% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, IHICY has returned 16.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have lost about 10% on average. This shows that IHI CORP is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Mitsui & Co. (MITSY). The stock has returned 8.5% year-to-date.

In Mitsui & Co.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 35.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, IHI CORP is a member of the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, which includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 17.6% so far this year, meaning that IHICY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Mitsui & Co. however, belongs to the Metal Products - Distribution industry. Currently, this 6-stock industry is ranked #23. The industry has moved +23.2% so far this year.

IHI CORP and Mitsui & Co. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.