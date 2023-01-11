Is Iger Making Disney Theme Parks Magical Again?

After a couple of years of making a visit to Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) domestic theme parks more expensive, complicated, or both, Disney eased up on its biggest fans. The world's largest theme park operator had a flurry of announcements on Tuesday.

Disney World began by announcing that the return of two popular nighttime Disney World shows and the grand opening of Tron Lightcycle Run will take place in early April. Then it began to address some of the pressure points raised by Disney World regulars.

Guests staying at an onsite hotel will no longer have to pay to park at the hotel.

Passholders will no longer have to make a reservation if they want to visit a park after 2 p.m. outside the Magic Kingdom on weekends. This change will go into effect in the coming months.

Another benefit that will kick in later this year is that visitors purchasing Disney+ for access to expedited queues will also get access to digital photographs taken throughout the park.

I can show you the world

It was a lot for Disney World fans to take in -- in a good way. There were also some welcome enhancements for Disneyland enthusiasts. Whether this was the handiwork of Bob Iger since his return to the CEO seat in late November or if this was already in the works before his arrival, addressing some of the rumblings that have reverberated in social media during the Bob Chapek era goes a long way. It was a win for visitors. It's also a long-term win for shareholders.

It's been five years since Disney World began charging drivers with overnight stays to park at the resort. That's something its largest rival has done for ages, but it rubbed Disney regulars the wrong way. The fee is a small part of the much larger bill guests will pay, so it's not as if Disney will be smarting for reversing the move.

Relaxing reservations for afternoon visits and beefing up the value of Genie+ are also applause-worthy moves, but there's a catch. Unfortunately for fans who have shown disdain for the requirement of park reservations or paying a premium to access faster-moving Lightning Lane queues, Tuesday's moves suggest they will stick around a bit longer.

Introducing conditions to avoid having to secure a park reservation only means that the platform itself will continue. Making Genie+ more valuable should only increase its adoption rate.

Tuesday was still a good and important day. After years of losing rope -- and hope -- in this pricing tug-of-war, Disney fans were finally cut some slack. A window of trust has just opened. What will Iger do now that there's a cool breeze in the House of Mouse?

There will always be a delicate balance. Can you satisfy park goers without sacrificing monetization? Can Disney improve its bottom line while still making park guests feel as if they're the top priority? Disney's new moves aren't likely to eat into the 40% increase in revenue per capita for theme park visitors from pre-pandemic levels. It still found a way to suck some of the venom out of social media on Tuesday, assuring it will continue to be a leader among travel and tourism stocks.

