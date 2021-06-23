Is IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

IDEXX Laboratories is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1016 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. IDXX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDXX's full-year earnings has moved 5.11% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that IDXX has returned about 22.36% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 1.85% on average. As we can see, IDEXX Laboratories is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, IDXX belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, a group that includes 95 individual stocks and currently sits at #206 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 3.63% so far this year, so IDXX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on IDXX as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

