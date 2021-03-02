Is IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of IDXX and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

IDEXX Laboratories is one of 978 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. IDXX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDXX's full-year earnings has moved 11.20% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, IDXX has gained about 4.06% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 1.92%. This shows that IDEXX Laboratories is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, IDXX belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 99 individual stocks and currently sits at #171 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 0.92% this year, meaning that IDXX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

IDXX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

