Is IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

IDEXX Laboratories is one of 929 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. IDXX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDXX's full-year earnings has moved 8.16% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, IDXX has returned 75.08% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 1.36% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, IDEXX Laboratories is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, IDXX belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, a group that includes 94 individual companies and currently sits at #127 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 16.65% this year, meaning that IDXX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

IDXX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

