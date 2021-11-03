Is IDEX Corporation's (NYSE:IEX) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 10% over the last month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to IDEX's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for IDEX is:

16% = US$432m ÷ US$2.7b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.16 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

IDEX's Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

To start with, IDEX's ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 12% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This probably laid the ground for IDEX's moderate 7.5% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then performed a comparison between IDEX's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 8.7% in the same period.

NYSE:IEX Past Earnings Growth November 3rd 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is IEX fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is IDEX Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

IDEX has a three-year median payout ratio of 36%, which implies that it retains the remaining 64% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, IDEX is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 27% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in IDEX's payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 22%, over the same period.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with IDEX's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

