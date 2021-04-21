Is Ichor Holdings' (NASDAQ:ICHR) 167% Share Price Increase Well Justified?

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. For example, the Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 167%. On top of that, the share price is up 33% in about a quarter. And shareholders have also done well over the long term, with an increase of 164% in the last three years.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Ichor Holdings was able to grow EPS by 201% in the last twelve months. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 167% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. So it seems like the market has cooled on Ichor Holdings, despite the growth. Interesting.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:ICHR Earnings Per Share Growth April 21st 2021

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Ichor Holdings shareholders have gained 167% (in total) over the last year. So this year's TSR was actually better than the three-year TSR (annualized) of 38%. These improved returns may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Ichor Holdings (1 is a bit concerning) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

