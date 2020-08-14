Is Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR). ICHR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 11.05, while its industry has an average P/E of 14.46. Over the past 52 weeks, ICHR's Forward P/E has been as high as 27.38 and as low as 5.11, with a median of 12.53.

We should also highlight that ICHR has a P/B ratio of 2.85. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 8.12. ICHR's P/B has been as high as 4.04 and as low as 1.51, with a median of 2.74, over the past year.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that ICHR has a P/CF ratio of 15.84. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 26.18. ICHR's P/CF has been as high as 27.28 and as low as 10.05, with a median of 16.35, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ICHR feels like a great value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.