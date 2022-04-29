Is Ichor Holdings (ICHR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Ichor Holdings (ICHR). ICHR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 6.38, which compares to its industry's average of 14.54. Over the last 12 months, ICHR's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.75 and as low as 6.36, with a median of 10.97.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that ICHR has a P/CF ratio of 8.46. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 21.29. Within the past 12 months, ICHR's P/CF has been as high as 24.75 and as low as 8.42, with a median of 14.25.

Investors could also keep in mind United Microelectronics (UMC), an Electronics - Semiconductors stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

United Microelectronics is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 7.16 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 0.26. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 14.54 and average PEG ratio of 0.58.

UMC's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 20.05 and as low as 6.93, with a median of 12.20, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.90 and as low as 0.26, with a median of 0.49, all within the past year.

Additionally, United Microelectronics has a P/B ratio of 1.91 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 8.91. For UMC, this valuation metric has been as high as 3.61, as low as 1.85, with a median of 2.74 over the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Ichor Holdings and United Microelectronics strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, ICHR and UMC look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

