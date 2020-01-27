Is Ichor Holdings (ICHR) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Ichor Holdings (ICHR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Ichor Holdings is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 630 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ICHR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ICHR's full-year earnings has moved 30.77% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ICHR has gained about 9.29% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 5.96% on average. As we can see, Ichor Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, ICHR belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, a group that includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 3.93% so far this year, so ICHR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track ICHR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

