Is IBM's Hybrid Cloud Strategy Headed in the Right Direction?

International Business Machines IBM is aiming to turnaround its business by pursuing opportunities in the lucrative cloud space, especially hybrid cloud domain. The company considers hybrid cloud as a $1 trillion opportunity.

Even before the COVID-19 crisis, enterprises were rapidly shifting their workloads to cloud. Migration to cloud offers enterprises increased scalability, faster deployment as well as cost efficiency and higher security.

The pandemic has only accelerated this shift. The lockdown restrictions have boosted demand for cloud-based video conferencing apps, gaming, online learning, and e-commerce services.

The spending on cloud services, globally, is projected to witness a CAGR of 15.7% between 2020 and 2024 and surpass $1 trillion, per an IDC report.

Further, according to a report from Mordor Intelligence, hybrid cloud market is forecast to witness a CAGR of 18.73% between 2020 and 2025 and hit $128.01 billion.

Increasing migration of workloads to cloud will drive demand for solutions ranging from human capital management, to cloud infrastructure monitoring as well as web-based application performance management. This underscores massive growth opportunity for cloud service providers like IBM.

To gain ground in the cloud market, IBM is on an acquisition spree. The tech giant has acquired many startups in the last few months to bolster its cloud initiative.

A Look at IBM’s Recent Acquisitions

To date, IBM’s largest cloud-based acquisition remains Red Hat. The company was purchased by IBM for $34 billion in 2019. The buyout enabled IBM to boost containerized software capabilities. Red Hat and IBM’s hybrid cloud platform is being used by more than 2,600 clients.

Currently, the company is acquiring relatively smaller but intensely cloud-focused companies/startups to meet its hybrid cloud vision.

A few days back, IBM announced the takeover of Finland-based cloud-focused start up — Nordcloud — for an undisclosed amount. Nordcloud will help the company expand footprint in the cloud professional services vertical.

Notably, Nordcloud boasts a triple certification for Amazon’s AMZN Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft’s MSFT Azure and Alphabet’s GOOGL Google Cloud.

Earlier, IBM acquired Expertus Technologies Inc to enhance its end-to-end digital payments offerings. The TruQua Enterprises, LLC buyout will support IBM customers in implementing SAP solutions like S/4HANA to automate and upgrade financial processes such as budgeting and cash flow.

IBM announced the Instana acquisition in November 2020. The company specializes in offering “observability” and application performance monitoring functionalities.

IBM’s Split Aimed at Accelerating Hybrid Cloud Strategy

Further, to capitalize on this trend, in October 2020, IBM announced the split of its business in two separate units. The tech giant will spin off (tax free) Managed Infrastructure Services, a unit of its Global Technology Services segment, into a new company by the end of 2021.

IBM stated that post the spin-off, the new company will have 4,600 customers across 115 countries and with a backlog worth $60 billion.

Headwinds Persist

Escalating costs on hybrid cloud platform amid intensifying competition in the cloud vertical from the dominant players like AWS, Azure and Google Cloud pose a major headwind.

Also, increasing debt levels amid extensive restructuring efforts weigh on the stock. As of Sep 30, 2020, IBM’s total debt (including $20.9 billion from Global Financing debt) was $65.4 billion. In comparison, the company had $15.8 billion in total cash and marketable securities as of Sep 30, 2020.

Markedly, in the third quarter of 2020, IBM reported 2.6% year-over-year decline in revenues. Also, the company witnessed a 7.3% decline in its share price against the S&P 500’s gain of 17.8%.

We believe that though the company is not in great shape right now, its cloud strategy is likely to pay off in the long term.

Currently, IBM carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

