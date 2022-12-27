Is IBEX Limited (IBEX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is IBEX Limited (IBEX). IBEX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.90. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.51. Over the past year, IBEX's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.01 and as low as 9.45, with a median of 11.93.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. IBEX has a P/S ratio of 0.91. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.05.

Finally, investors should note that IBEX has a P/CF ratio of 8.02. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. IBEX's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 12.07. Over the past 52 weeks, IBEX's P/CF has been as high as 8.51 and as low as 4.98, with a median of 5.83.

Investors could also keep in mind Mitie Group (MITFY), an Business - Services stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Mitie Group sports a P/B ratio of 2.08 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.80. In the past 52 weeks, MITFY's P/B has been as high as 2.45, as low as 1.54, with a median of 1.98.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that IBEX Limited and Mitie Group are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, IBEX and MITFY sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.