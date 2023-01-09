Is IBEX Limited (IBEX) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has IBEX Limited (IBEX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

IBEX Limited is one of 344 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. IBEX Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IBEX's full-year earnings has moved 6.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that IBEX has returned about 2.9% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have lost an average of 30%. This shows that IBEX Limited is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Paychex (PAYX). The stock has returned 1.6% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Paychex's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, IBEX Limited belongs to the Business - Services industry, a group that includes 25 individual companies and currently sits at #174 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

IBEX Limited (IBEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.