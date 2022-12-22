Is IBEX Limited (IBEX) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. IBEX Limited (IBEX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

IBEX Limited is one of 332 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. IBEX Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IBEX's full-year earnings has moved 1.6% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, IBEX has moved about 105.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have lost about 30.2% on average. As we can see, IBEX Limited is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Instructure Holdings (INST) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 1%.

Over the past three months, Instructure Holdings' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, IBEX Limited belongs to the Business - Services industry, which includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #168 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 45.4% this year, meaning that IBEX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Instructure Holdings, however, belongs to the Technology Services industry. Currently, this 187-stock industry is ranked #152. The industry has moved -50.2% so far this year.

IBEX Limited and Instructure Holdings could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

IBEX Limited (IBEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Instructure Holdings, Inc. (INST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.