Is i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Using Too Much Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is i3 Verticals's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2020 i3 Verticals had US$141.4m of debt, an increase on US$132.3m, over one year. However, it also had US$10.9m in cash, and so its net debt is US$130.5m.

A Look At i3 Verticals' Liabilities

NasdaqGS:IIIV Debt to Equity History May 5th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that i3 Verticals had liabilities of US$59.9m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$196.4m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$10.9m in cash and US$23.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$221.6m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since i3 Verticals has a market capitalization of US$1.07b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

i3 Verticals shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (7.7), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 0.25 times the interest expense. This means we'd consider it to have a heavy debt load. Even worse, i3 Verticals saw its EBIT tank 82% over the last 12 months. If earnings keep going like that over the long term, it has a snowball's chance in hell of paying off that debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine i3 Verticals's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the last three years, i3 Verticals actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Our View

Neither i3 Verticals's ability to grow its EBIT nor its interest cover gave us confidence in its ability to take on more debt. But the good news is it seems to be able to convert EBIT to free cash flow with ease. When we consider all the factors discussed, it seems to us that i3 Verticals is taking some risks with its use of debt. While that debt can boost returns, we think the company has enough leverage now. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with i3 Verticals .

