Is Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) A Risky Investment?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Hyster-Yale Materials Handling's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had US$237.1m of debt at March 2021, down from US$326.2m a year prior. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$103.0m, its net debt is less, at about US$134.1m.

How Strong Is Hyster-Yale Materials Handling's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:HY Debt to Equity History May 16th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had liabilities of US$823.2m due within a year, and liabilities of US$435.1m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$103.0m and US$438.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$716.4m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a market capitalization of US$1.34b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Even though Hyster-Yale Materials Handling's debt is only 1.9, its interest cover is really very low at 2.0. In large part that's it has so much depreciation and amortisation. These charges may be non-cash, so they could be excluded when it comes to paying down debt. But the accounting charges are there for a reason -- some assets are seen to be losing value. Either way there's no doubt the stock is using meaningful leverage. Importantly, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling's EBIT fell a jaw-dropping 64% in the last twelve months. If that earnings trend continues then paying off its debt will be about as easy as herding cats on to a roller coaster. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Hyster-Yale Materials Handling's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. During the last three years, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 80% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Our View

Neither Hyster-Yale Materials Handling's ability to grow its EBIT nor its interest cover gave us confidence in its ability to take on more debt. But the good news is it seems to be able to convert EBIT to free cash flow with ease. Taking the abovementioned factors together we do think Hyster-Yale Materials Handling's debt poses some risks to the business. So while that leverage does boost returns on equity, we wouldn't really want to see it increase from here. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling you should know about.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

