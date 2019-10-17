Is HUYA Inc. Sponsored (HUYA) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of HUYA Inc. Sponsored (HUYA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of HUYA and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

HUYA Inc. Sponsored is one of 632 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. HUYA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HUYA's full-year earnings has moved 8.33% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, HUYA has returned 55.36% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 22.82% on average. This shows that HUYA Inc. Sponsored is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, HUYA is a member of the Internet - Software and Services industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 30.03% this year, meaning that HUYA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on HUYA as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

