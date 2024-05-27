Is HUYA (HUYA) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR (HUYA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 618 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HUYA's full-year earnings has moved 1050% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that HUYA has returned about 48.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 18% on average. This means that HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is MakeMyTrip (MMYT). The stock has returned 68.7% year-to-date.

For MakeMyTrip, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 15% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR is a member of the Internet - Software and Services industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #18 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 0.3% this year, meaning that HUYA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, MakeMyTrip belongs to the Internet - Delivery Services industry. This 5-stock industry is currently ranked #31. The industry has moved +24.5% year to date.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR and MakeMyTrip as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

