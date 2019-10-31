Is Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Business Services space have likely heard of Huron Consulting Group (HURN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Huron Consulting Group is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 193 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. HURN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HURN's full-year earnings has moved 3.20% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that HURN has returned about 29.58% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 26.86% on average. This means that Huron Consulting Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, HURN belongs to the Consulting Services industry, a group that includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 27.97% so far this year, meaning that HURN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Business Services sector will want to keep a close eye on HURN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

