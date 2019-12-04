Is Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Huron Consulting Group (HURN) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Huron Consulting Group is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 191 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. HURN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HURN's full-year earnings has moved 3.47% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, HURN has moved about 30.11% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 29.74%. This shows that Huron Consulting Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, HURN belongs to the Consulting Services industry, a group that includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 33.34% so far this year, meaning that HURN is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track HURN. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

