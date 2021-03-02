Is Huntsman (HUN) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Huntsman (HUN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of HUN and the rest of the Basic Materials group's stocks.

Huntsman is one of 240 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. HUN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HUN's full-year earnings has moved 25.37% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, HUN has returned 8.59% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of 6.99% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Huntsman is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, HUN belongs to the Chemical - Diversified industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.50% so far this year, so HUN is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Basic Materials sector will want to keep a close eye on HUN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

