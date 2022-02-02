Is Huntsman (HUN) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Huntsman (HUN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Huntsman is one of 244 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Huntsman is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HUN's full-year earnings has moved 5.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that HUN has returned about 4.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have lost about 2.5% on average. As we can see, Huntsman is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM). The stock is up 12% year-to-date.

In Sylvamo Corporation's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 35.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Huntsman belongs to the Chemical - Diversified industry, which includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #157 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 1.4% so far this year, so HUN is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Sylvamo Corporation falls under the Paper and Related Products industry. Currently, this industry has 12 stocks and is ranked #90. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +0.9%.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track Huntsman and Sylvamo Corporation. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

