Is Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) Potentially Undervalued?

While Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$31.62 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$26.68. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Huntsman's current trading price of US$28.25 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Huntsman’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Huntsman still cheap?

Good news, investors! Huntsman is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $38.70, but it is currently trading at US$28.25 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Huntsman’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Huntsman look like?

NYSE:HUN Earnings and Revenue Growth June 6th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Huntsman's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 46%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since HUN is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HUN for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy HUN. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Huntsman at this point in time. For example, Huntsman has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Huntsman, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

