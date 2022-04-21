Is Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII). HII is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.81. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.58. Over the past 52 weeks, HII's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.90 and as low as 11.78, with a median of 14.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. HII has a P/S ratio of 0.96. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.46.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that HII has a P/CF ratio of 10.64. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. HII's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 22.56. Over the past year, HII's P/CF has been as high as 10.64 and as low as 7.47, with a median of 8.78.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Huntington Ingalls Industries is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, HII sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

