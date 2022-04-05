Is Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII). HII is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.59, while its industry has an average P/E of 19.97. Over the past 52 weeks, HII's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.90 and as low as 11.78, with a median of 14.24.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. HII has a P/S ratio of 0.85. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.55.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that HII has a P/CF ratio of 9.62. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 22.24. Over the past year, HII's P/CF has been as high as 10.38 and as low as 7.47, with a median of 8.78.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Huntington Ingalls Industries is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, HII sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

