Is Huntington Ingalls (HII) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Huntington Ingalls (HII) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.

Huntington Ingalls is a member of our Aerospace group, which includes 43 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Huntington Ingalls is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HII's full-year earnings has moved 2.5% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that HII has returned about 4.8% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Aerospace companies have returned an average of -11.8%. This shows that Huntington Ingalls is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Aerospace stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Rada Electronics Industries Limited (RADA). The stock has returned 1.2% year-to-date.

In Rada Electronics Industries Limited's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Huntington Ingalls is a member of the Aerospace - Defense industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #190 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 29.8% so far this year, so HII is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Rada Electronics Industries Limited belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry. This 23-stock industry is currently ranked #225. The industry has moved +11.3% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Aerospace stocks should continue to track Huntington Ingalls and Rada Electronics Industries Limited. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.