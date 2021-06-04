Is Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Using Too Much Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Humanigen Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2021, Humanigen had US$24.4m of debt, up from US$7.32m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$92.9m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$68.4m.

How Healthy Is Humanigen's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:HGEN Debt to Equity History June 4th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Humanigen had liabilities of US$53.3m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$28.6m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$92.9m in cash and US$5.01m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$16.1m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This state of affairs indicates that Humanigen's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$1.08b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Succinctly put, Humanigen boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Humanigen can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Humanigen managed to produce its first revenue as a listed company, but given the lack of profit, shareholders will no doubt be hoping to see some strong increases.

So How Risky Is Humanigen?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And in the last year Humanigen had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$105m of cash and made a loss of US$153m. With only US$68.4m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Importantly, Humanigen's revenue growth is hot to trot. High growth pre-profit companies may well be risky, but they can also offer great rewards. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Humanigen (including 3 which can't be ignored) .

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

