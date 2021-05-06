Is Humana Inc.'s (NYSE:HUM) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Humana's (NYSE:HUM) stock is up by a considerable 19% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study Humana's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Humana is:

26% = US$3.7b ÷ US$14b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.26 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Humana's Earnings Growth And 26% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Humana has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 19% the company's ROE is quite impressive. As a result, Humana's exceptional 26% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Humana's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 13% in the same period, which is great to see.

NYSE:HUM Past Earnings Growth May 6th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is HUM worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether HUM is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Humana Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Humana has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 11%, meaning that it has the remaining 89% left over to reinvest into its business. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

Besides, Humana has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 11%. Still, forecasts suggest that Humana's future ROE will drop to 19% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Humana's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

