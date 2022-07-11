Is Hugo Boss (BOSSY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Hugo Boss (BOSSY). BOSSY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is BOSSY's P/B ratio of 3.42. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 6.03. Over the past 12 months, BOSSY's P/B has been as high as 4.73 and as low as 2.91, with a median of 4.05.

Finally, our model also underscores that BOSSY has a P/CF ratio of 6.97. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. BOSSY's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 15.38. BOSSY's P/CF has been as high as 11.88 and as low as 5.60, with a median of 7.97, all within the past year.

GIII Apparel Group (GIII) may be another strong Textile - Apparel stock to add to your shortlist. GIII is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Shares of GIII Apparel Group currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 4.50, and its PEG ratio is 0.48. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 10.41 and 0.95.

GIII's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 11.23 and as low as 4.34, with a median of 7.43, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.12 and as low as 0.45, with a median of 0.72, all within the past year.

Furthermore, GIII Apparel Group holds a P/B ratio of 0.64 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 6.03. GIII's P/B has been as high as 1.15, as low as 0.62, with a median of 0.91 over the past 12 months.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Hugo Boss and GIII Apparel Group are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BOSSY and GIII sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

