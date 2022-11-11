Is Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Hudson Technologies (HDSN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Hudson Technologies is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 219 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Hudson Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HDSN's full-year earnings has moved 20.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, HDSN has gained about 146.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of -9.7% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Hudson Technologies is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Reliance Steel (RS) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 27.9%.

In Reliance Steel's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Hudson Technologies belongs to the Industrial Services industry, a group that includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #140 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 20.1% so far this year, so HDSN is performing better in this area.

Reliance Steel, however, belongs to the Metal Products - Distribution industry. Currently, this 5-stock industry is ranked #222. The industry has moved -10.7% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Hudson Technologies and Reliance Steel as they could maintain their solid performance.

