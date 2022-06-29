Is Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Hudson Technologies (HDSN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Hudson Technologies is one of 229 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Hudson Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HDSN's full-year earnings has moved 76.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, HDSN has moved about 83.3% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have lost an average of 23.6%. As we can see, Hudson Technologies is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Reliance Steel (RS). The stock is up 6.6% year-to-date.

For Reliance Steel, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 36.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Hudson Technologies belongs to the Industrial Services industry, a group that includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 32.2% this year, meaning that HDSN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Reliance Steel belongs to the Metal Products - Distribution industry. This 6-stock industry is currently ranked #4. The industry has moved -8.1% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Hudson Technologies and Reliance Steel as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.