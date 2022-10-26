Is Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Hudson Technologies (HDSN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Hudson Technologies is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 219 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Hudson Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HDSN's full-year earnings has moved 11.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, HDSN has gained about 91.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of -18% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Hudson Technologies is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Tenaris S.A. (TS) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 43.4%.

Over the past three months, Tenaris S.A.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Hudson Technologies belongs to the Industrial Services industry, which includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 28.3% so far this year, so HDSN is performing better in this area.

Tenaris S.A. however, belongs to the Steel - Pipe and Tube industry. Currently, this 4-stock industry is ranked #19. The industry has moved +28.9% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Hudson Technologies and Tenaris S.A. as they could maintain their solid performance.





