Is Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Hudson Technologies (HDSN) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Hudson Technologies is one of 229 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Hudson Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HDSN's full-year earnings has moved 76.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, HDSN has gained about 118.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have lost about 18.7% on average. As we can see, Hudson Technologies is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Reliance Steel (RS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 15.2%.

Over the past three months, Reliance Steel's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 49.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Hudson Technologies belongs to the Industrial Services industry, which includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 27.4% this year, meaning that HDSN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Reliance Steel belongs to the Metal Products - Distribution industry. This 6-stock industry is currently ranked #45. The industry has moved -1.5% year to date.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Hudson Technologies and Reliance Steel as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.