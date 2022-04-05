Is Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Hudson Technologies (HDSN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Hudson Technologies is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 230 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Hudson Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HDSN's full-year earnings has moved 225% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that HDSN has returned about 35.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have lost about 6.8% on average. This means that Hudson Technologies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO). The stock is up 7.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Fusion Fuel Green PLC's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Hudson Technologies belongs to the Industrial Services industry, a group that includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #101 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 14.9% so far this year, so HDSN is performing better in this area. Fusion Fuel Green PLC is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Hudson Technologies and Fusion Fuel Green PLC. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

