Is HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) A Risky Investment?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does HubSpot Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that HubSpot had US$453.2m in debt in June 2022; about the same as the year before. But it also has US$1.25b in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$792.8m net cash.

NYSE:HUBS Debt to Equity History August 8th 2022

How Strong Is HubSpot's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that HubSpot had liabilities of US$662.2m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$740.3m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$1.25b and US$166.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So these liquid assets roughly match the total liabilities.

Having regard to HubSpot's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$17.9b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Simply put, the fact that HubSpot has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine HubSpot's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year HubSpot wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 42%, to US$1.5b. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is HubSpot?

Although HubSpot had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last twelve months, it generated positive free cash flow of US$178m. So taking that on face value, and considering the net cash situation, we don't think that the stock is too risky in the near term. Keeping in mind its 42% revenue growth over the last year, we think there's a decent chance the company is on track. There's no doubt fast top line growth can cure all manner of ills, for a stock. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 2 warning signs with HubSpot , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

