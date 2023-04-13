Is HubSpot (HUBS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. HubSpot (HUBS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

HubSpot is one of 643 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. HubSpot is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HUBS' full-year earnings has moved 35.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, HUBS has moved about 43.1% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 17.9%. This shows that HubSpot is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 29.2%.

The consensus estimate for Infineon Technologies AG's current year EPS has increased 17.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, HubSpot belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 146 individual companies and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 25.5% so far this year, so HUBS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Infineon Technologies AG falls under the Electronics - Semiconductors industry. Currently, this industry has 40 stocks and is ranked #73. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +20.4%.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track HubSpot and Infineon Technologies AG. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

