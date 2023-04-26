Is Hubbell (HUBB) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Hubbell (HUBB) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Hubbell is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 217 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Hubbell is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HUBB's full-year earnings has moved 19.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, HUBB has moved about 10.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of -0.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Hubbell is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is MSC Industrial (MSM). The stock is up 9.7% year-to-date.

In MSC Industrial's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Hubbell belongs to the Manufacturing - Electrical Utilities industry, a group that includes 1 individual companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 11% this year, meaning that HUBB is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

MSC Industrial, however, belongs to the Industrial Services industry. Currently, this 23-stock industry is ranked #47. The industry has moved +13.2% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Hubbell and MSC Industrial as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.