Is Hubbell (HUBB) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Hubbell (HUBB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Hubbell is one of 219 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Hubbell is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HUBB's full-year earnings has moved 5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, HUBB has returned 8.2% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have lost an average of 23.7%. This means that Hubbell is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Sonoco (SON), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 1.1%.

For Sonoco, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Hubbell belongs to the Manufacturing - Electrical Utilities industry, a group that includes 1 individual stocks and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9.8% so far this year, meaning that HUBB is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Sonoco falls under the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry. Currently, this industry has 11 stocks and is ranked #93. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -14.2%.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Hubbell and Sonoco as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





