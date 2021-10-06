Is HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is HTG Molecular Diagnostics's Debt?

As you can see below, HTG Molecular Diagnostics had US$15.3m of debt at June 2021, down from US$17.1m a year prior. But it also has US$29.8m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$14.4m net cash.

How Strong Is HTG Molecular Diagnostics' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:HTGM Debt to Equity History October 6th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that HTG Molecular Diagnostics had liabilities of US$7.14m due within a year, and liabilities of US$11.7m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$29.8m in cash and US$1.42m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$12.3m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

It's good to see that HTG Molecular Diagnostics has plenty of liquidity on its balance sheet, suggesting conservative management of liabilities. Due to its strong net asset position, it is not likely to face issues with its lenders. Succinctly put, HTG Molecular Diagnostics boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if HTG Molecular Diagnostics can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, HTG Molecular Diagnostics made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$7.9m, which is a fall of 45%. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

So How Risky Is HTG Molecular Diagnostics?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And we do note that HTG Molecular Diagnostics had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$17m of cash and made a loss of US$17m. However, it has net cash of US$14.4m, so it has a bit of time before it will need more capital. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for HTG Molecular Diagnostics that you should be aware of.

