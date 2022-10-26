Is HSBC (HSBC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is HSBC (HSBC). HSBC is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.99. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.17. HSBC's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.10 and as low as 5.61, with a median of 9.34, all within the past year.

HSBC is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.29. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. HSBC's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.47. Over the last 12 months, HSBC's PEG has been as high as 0.54 and as low as 0.27, with a median of 0.40.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is HSBC's P/B ratio of 0.56. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. HSBC's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.27. HSBC's P/B has been as high as 0.76 and as low as 0.52, with a median of 0.64, over the past year.

Finally, we should also recognize that HSBC has a P/CF ratio of 5.76. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.74. HSBC's P/CF has been as high as 8.70 and as low as 5.35, with a median of 7.08, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that HSBC is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, HSBC sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.



HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC): Free Stock Analysis Report



