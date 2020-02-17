Is H&R Block (HRB) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is H&R Block (HRB). HRB is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.88, which compares to its industry's average of 16.24. HRB's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.59 and as low as 8.56, with a median of 12.12, all within the past year.

We also note that HRB holds a PEG ratio of 0.89. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. HRB's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.38. Over the past 52 weeks, HRB's PEG has been as high as 1.46 and as low as 0.86, with a median of 1.21.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that HRB has a P/CF ratio of 7.69. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. HRB's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 9.19. HRB's P/CF has been as high as 10.15 and as low as 5.62, with a median of 8.28, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that H&R Block is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, HRB sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

